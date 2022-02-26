indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target Cut to $15.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.11% from the stock’s previous close.

INDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83.

In related news, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $697,445.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $85,231.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,291,294 shares of company stock valued at $26,713,854. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

