indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target Cut to $15.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.11% from the stock’s previous close.
INDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.
indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.