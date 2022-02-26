INDUS (ETR:INH) PT Set at €56.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €56.00 ($63.64) price target by research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of INDUS in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

INH opened at €31.85 ($36.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $856.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.79. INDUS has a 1 year low of €28.70 ($32.61) and a 1 year high of €37.70 ($42.84). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.46.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

