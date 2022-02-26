Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Industrias Bachoco worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

IBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of IBA stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.78. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

