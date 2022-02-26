Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.99.

A number of research analysts have commented on IFNNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.48) to €5.55 ($6.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($54.77) to €48.40 ($55.00) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 204,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.07%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

