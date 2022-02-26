Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Ingersoll Rand updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $51.43 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,239,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 40,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

