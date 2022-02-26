Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) will report $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Shares of IIPR opened at $190.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.56. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.57. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $160.91 and a 52-week high of $288.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

