Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives $268.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.17.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
NYSE:IIPR traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.51. 209,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,134. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.56. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $160.91 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 131.58%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,614,000 after buying an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $4,258,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
