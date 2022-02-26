Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 396,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares during the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

