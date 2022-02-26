InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on INPOY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on InPost in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get InPost alerts:

INPOY stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.04. 6,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,013. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. InPost has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.