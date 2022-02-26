Insider Buying: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Acquires $25,787.50 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) Director Sharon O’keefe acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $41.81.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 382.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 66.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.