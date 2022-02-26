Insider Buying: Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) Insider Acquires A$31,500.00 in Stock

Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN – Get Rating) insider Karyn Baylis acquired 15,000 shares of Elanor Investors Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of A$31,500.00 ($22,661.87).
The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.34.
About Elanor Investors Group (Get Rating)
