Insider Buying: Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) Insider Acquires A$31,500.00 in Stock

Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN – Get Rating) insider Karyn Baylis acquired 15,000 shares of Elanor Investors Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of A$31,500.00 ($22,661.87).

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.34.

About Elanor Investors Group

Elanor Investors Group is a real estate investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in the hospitality and accommodation sector with a focus on hotels and tourism in Australia. Elanor Investors Group is based in Australia.

