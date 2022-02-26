Insider Buying: MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) Director Eric Lefebvre acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.73 per share, with a total value of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,967.78.

MTY opened at C$51.70 on Friday. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$47.90 and a 52-week high of C$72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTY shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.00.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

