Insider Buying: Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Acquires £9,950.90 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Julie Southern purchased 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,318 ($17.92) per share, with a total value of £9,950.90 ($13,533.12).

Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,334 ($18.14) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.03 billion and a PE ratio of -44.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,476.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,679.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. Ocado Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,140.50 ($15.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,269 ($30.86).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCDO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.48) to GBX 1,550 ($21.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,990 ($27.06) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($23.12) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.44) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,430.91 ($33.06).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

