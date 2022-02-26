Insider Buying: Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Acquires 6,500 Shares of Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) Director William C. Mulligan purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $33.26 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $435.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.57. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 18.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,281,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

