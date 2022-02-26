Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO Sells 17,436 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $296.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.02 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.04.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.
