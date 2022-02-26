Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO Sells 17,436 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $296.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.02 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,163,000 after buying an additional 73,315 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,009,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,509,000 after purchasing an additional 133,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

