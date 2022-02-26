Insider Selling: EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ENLC traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. 3,253,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.80 and a beta of 3.07. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,125.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

