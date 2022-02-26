Insider Selling: Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Insider Sells $130,060.00 in Stock

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Magnachip Semiconductor (Get Rating)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.