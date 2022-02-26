Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) VP Sells 3,480 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $375,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE MATX traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $109.03. The stock had a trading volume of 597,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 23,621 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Matson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Matson by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Matson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

