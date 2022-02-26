Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,241,421.30 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.14, for a total transaction of $1,241,421.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morningstar stock opened at $281.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after buying an additional 688,048 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $128,670,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,424,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $39,313,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,104,000 after buying an additional 97,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

