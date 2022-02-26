Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 19,600 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $1,715,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $1,883,560.00.

TNET opened at $88.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.21.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

