Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $552,518.50 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $552,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Z opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $170.19. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,142,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after buying an additional 2,199,794 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,982.0% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 63,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 16,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

