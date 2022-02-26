Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Insperity has increased its dividend payment by 118.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Insperity has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

NSP opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a 52 week low of $78.88 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NSP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Insperity by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Insperity by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

