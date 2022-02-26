INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:INAQU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 1st

INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:INAQU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 1st. INSU Acquisition Corp. II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 2nd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. INSU Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

About INSU Acquisition Corp. II

INSU Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

