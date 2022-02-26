Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $295.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PODD. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

PODD stock opened at $262.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Insulet has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.48.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $203,619,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Insulet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $140,781,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Insulet by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,505,000 after purchasing an additional 447,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Insulet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

