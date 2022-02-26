Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.280-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $258 million-$262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.91 million.Intapp also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.090 EPS.

INTA stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. 141,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,135. Intapp has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00.

INTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Intapp by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

