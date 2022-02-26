Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Announces Earnings Results

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $96.36 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.32.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

About Intellia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.