InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($75.82) to GBX 5,675 ($77.18) in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,877.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $71.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.09. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $73.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 11.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

