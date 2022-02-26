International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 170 by Sanford C. Bernstein

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) received a GBX 170 ($2.31) price objective from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.58) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.45) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.45) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 206 ($2.80).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 154.52 ($2.10) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 157.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 158.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 122.06 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($3.02). The company has a market cap of £7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.