International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average is $143.53. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.39 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.