Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.08

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 16123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

ITPOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.93.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

