Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 53,292 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.93% of Intevac worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Intevac in the third quarter valued at $64,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the second quarter worth about $74,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 40.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intevac news, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $150,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nigel Hunton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVAC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

