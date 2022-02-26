Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $487.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.10.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Intuit by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,444,000 after purchasing an additional 59,417 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

