Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $674.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $770.00 to $674.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $628.10.

Intuit stock opened at $487.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $560.38 and its 200 day moving average is $580.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

