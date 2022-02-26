Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.35

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80.

Get Invesco DB Base Metals Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.