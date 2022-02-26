Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.71

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 633901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

