Invesco Ltd. Acquires 103,708 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of Avient worth $20,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth $207,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 52.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 5.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $52.53. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

