Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,223 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.17% of AMERCO worth $21,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHAL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,718,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 176.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter worth about $3,067,000. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $591.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $645.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $677.51. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $523.94 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.88.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

