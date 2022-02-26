Invesco Ltd. Sells 338,564 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,234 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 338,564 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Foot Locker worth $21,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 1,361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 265,970 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FL shares. Williams Capital raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Foot Locker stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.