Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $20,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,211,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

COKE opened at $489.09 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.14 and a 12 month high of $638.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $581.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.21.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

