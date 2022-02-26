Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,905 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.13% of WPP worth $21,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPP. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at $6,524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 16.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 92,664 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at $4,190,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of WPP by 340.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 76.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 61,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 26,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.71) to GBX 1,200 ($16.32) in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $671.25.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $73.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.58. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $59.10 and a 12 month high of $83.69.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

