Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX) Stock Price Up 3%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX – Get Rating) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50. Approximately 29,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 48,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (ISDX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.