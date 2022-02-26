Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 230.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 112,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of RHS stock opened at $169.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $146.90 and a 12-month high of $173.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.47.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.