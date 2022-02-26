Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Trading Up 1.4%

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30. Approximately 111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,059,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,387 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF accounts for 12.6% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 99.87% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $756,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

