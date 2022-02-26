Investors Buy High Volume of Latch Put Options (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,579 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,268% compared to the typical volume of 554 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Latch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Latch by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Latch by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Latch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LTCH. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of Latch stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. Latch has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $14.83.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

