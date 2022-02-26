Investors Buy Large Volume of ING Groep Call Options (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 6,015 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,442% compared to the typical daily volume of 390 call options.

ING opened at $12.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,444,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,348,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,134,000 after purchasing an additional 75,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,844,000 after purchasing an additional 364,704 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 389,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,118,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ING. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.16) to €10.90 ($12.39) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.