Investors Buy Large Volume of Kimco Realty Call Options (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 7,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,542% compared to the typical volume of 459 call options.

KIM stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIM. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

