Invinity Energy Systems’ (IES) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($4.08) price objective on the stock.

Separately, reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.08) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Invinity Energy Systems stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.32) on Wednesday. Invinity Energy Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 53 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 178.50 ($2.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of £112.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.51.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

