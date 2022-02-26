InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NVIV opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 27.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 115,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 47.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

