iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. iPower has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $10.73.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPower (IPW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.