iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $270,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $758,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 21,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $103.61 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.51 and a 52 week high of $105.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.01.

